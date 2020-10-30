Zhambyl rgn prepares for potential 2nd wave of COVID-19

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – The preparatory work for the potential 2nd wave of the coronavirus infection was debated during the meeting of Zhambyl region’s administration, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As part of the preparations for the possible 2nd wave of COVID-19, Zhambyl region’s hospitals have received almost 90% of the equipment once purchased, with the rest is to be delivered in November. The hospitals have stockpiles of the necessary pharmaceuticals and protective means for two months.

Up to 150 doctors of different profiles from the Asfediyarov Medical University are to be involved, if needed.

During the meeting, Zhambyl region Governor Berdybek Saparbayev noted that the region has been observing positive trends regarding child mortality, incidence of TB and oncological diseases. However, there is a rising trend in maternal mortality which is dealt with by conducing screenings, deploying experienced medical workers as well as providing the medical facilities with necessary pharmaceuticals and equipment.

According to the regional health office, as of today, the region has 2,530 beds, including 253 intensive care beds, on standby. The region’s medical facilities are equipped with 253 lung ventilators, 705 oxygen tanks, 542 oxygen concentrators, 1,009 pulseoximeters, 19 digital X-ray machines, 10 CT scans, and 7 magnetic resonance and CT imaging machines.

It is expected that 74 more ventilators, 7 CT scans, 4 X-ray machines, 4 oxygen stations, 74 sanitary vehicles, 8 mobile medical complexes, 100 multifunctional beds are to be delivered to the region.

4,410 medical workers are to be deployed, including 882 doctors, 1,764 mid-level health workers, and 1,764 junior-level health workers.



