Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Zhambyl region

    Zhambyl rgn injects KZT11.1bn to fight COVID-19

    3 December 2020, 09:09

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – KZT11.1bn has been funneled into the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Zhambyl region, Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev said at a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the governor, the region’s medical facilities have been provided with equipment worth KZT4.7, including 55 ambulances, 4 CT scans, 97 ventilators, 4 digital X-ray machines, 2 ECMO machines, and 100 multifunctional and intensive care beds. Oxygen stations have been installed in four hospitals of the region.

    The buildings of the perinatal center of Taraz city and tuberculosis hospital of Ryskulov district have undergone repairs and turned into infectious diseases hospitals for 350 beds.

    In the governor’s words, the region is to roll out 4,530 COVID-19 beds, including 453 intensive care beds. Over 7 thousand medical workers are to be deployed to battle the pandemic.

    The region has stockpiled pharmaceuticals and medical products worth over KZT730mln expected to last for 2 months.

    The region was first to open a 120-bed rehabilitation center for COVID-19 survivors, which has already provided rehab to over 300 patients, including 50 medical workers.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Zhambyl region Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    3 people die in road accident in Kyzylorda region
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan