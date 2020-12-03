Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhambyl rgn injects KZT11.1bn to fight COVID-19

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 December 2020, 09:09
TARAZ. KAZINFORM – KZT11.1bn has been funneled into the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Zhambyl region, Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev said at a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the governor, the region’s medical facilities have been provided with equipment worth KZT4.7, including 55 ambulances, 4 CT scans, 97 ventilators, 4 digital X-ray machines, 2 ECMO machines, and 100 multifunctional and intensive care beds. Oxygen stations have been installed in four hospitals of the region.

The buildings of the perinatal center of Taraz city and tuberculosis hospital of Ryskulov district have undergone repairs and turned into infectious diseases hospitals for 350 beds.

In the governor’s words, the region is to roll out 4,530 COVID-19 beds, including 453 intensive care beds. Over 7 thousand medical workers are to be deployed to battle the pandemic.

The region has stockpiled pharmaceuticals and medical products worth over KZT730mln expected to last for 2 months.

The region was first to open a 120-bed rehabilitation center for COVID-19 survivors, which has already provided rehab to over 300 patients, including 50 medical workers.


