Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhambyl rgn develops alternative energy sources

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 June 2020, 12:43
TARAZ. KAZINFORM Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev surveyed a new wind mill farm in Talass district, the regional administration’s press service reports.

It is the first wind farm by Wind Power City LLP in Talass district. KZT 1.8 bln was invested into the project. Seven wind-powered generators with a capacity of 9MW per hour were already built. According to the investors it will be put into operation early August.

Zhambyl region has a significant potential in the sphere of alternative energy sources.

Notably, another wind-driven plant will be built in the region soon.

Zhambyl region    Energy  
