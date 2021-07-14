Zhambyl rgn achieves 41.5% of its COVID-19 vaccination coverage plan

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Zhambyl region’s administration meeting chaired by Governor Berdibek Saparbayev on the sanitary epidemiological situation took place, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Asset Kaliyev, head of Zhambyl region’s health office, the region saw COVID-19 rise between July 6 and 13, with the total COVID-19 caseload totaling 10,381.

2,075 infectious diseases beds, including 202 in intensive care units and 170 in quarantine facilities, have been deployed across the region, which could be increased by 2,685, 299 of which are intensive care beds, in necessary.

Most new COVID-19 cases have been reported Baizaksk, Zhambyl, and Ryskulovsk districts as well as Taraz city in Zhambyl region.

The region targets to vaccinate 582 thousand people, of whom 41.5% have so far been inoculated.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.