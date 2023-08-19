Zhambyl region to receive 220 mln cu m of irrigation water

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Annually Zhambyl region farmers suffer from irrigation water scarcity during the crop season due to instability of water supplies, water facilities decay and water losses during transportation up to 50%, Kazinform reports.

As of now the households in Zhambyl region fully depend on water supplies from Kyrgyzstan via Talas and Shu Rivers - up to 80% of water arrive through these transboundary arteries. To settle irrigation water shortage the measures are taken to develop water economy, restore irrigating and drainage systems, build waterworks, drill water wells and introduce water saving approaches.

The region plans to complete implementation of the projects under the auspices of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). Besides, it is necessary to develop the design specifications and estimates for the construction of three new water reservoirs and complete reconstruction of two reservoirs that will let increase irrigated areas and guarantee water supplies during vegetation period in Zhambyl region.

Yrgaity reservoir up to 15.2 million cubic meters on Yrgaity River, Kalgutty reservoir up to 14.6 million cubic meters in Kordai distract, and Akmola reservoir for 11.1 million cubic meters in Baizak region will be built in 2024. Reconstruction of Ters-Ashchibulak reservoir will help increase its capacity by 20 million cubic meters, Karakonuz reservoir ill expand by 10 million cubic meters, and Tasotkel reservoir of 620 million cubic meters will grow by 150 million cubic meters.

The measures taken in the region are expected to accumulate additional 220 million cubic meters of irrigation water in the future.

There are 117 water bodies, five water storage reservoirs, 13 delivery mains stretching over 3,000 km in the region. Zhambyl region cultivated land makes 763,000 hectares, of which 180,000 hectares are irrigated land.