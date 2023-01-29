Go to the main site
    Zhambyl region to elect over 200 maslikhat deputies

    29 January 2023, 10:40

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region will hold elections of the deputies to 192 maslikhats of all levels, Kazinform reports.

    Besides, two deputies will be elected to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. 18 deputies of the regional maslikhats, 27 city and 147 district maslikhats will be elected at large.

    The nomination of candidates will last until 06:00 pm. February 8. The candidates will be registered between January 20 and February 18. The pre-election campaigning will start at 06:00 pm. on February 18 to run until 00:00 March 18.

    The elections will be held on March 19 from 07:00 am. until 08:00 pm. local time.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State signed a decree on early termination of powers of maslikhats of all levels. The early Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held on March 19, 2023.

    As earlier reported, 3,415 maslikhat deputies will be elected in early elections.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

