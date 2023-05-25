Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.74 eur/kzt 476.15

    rub/kzt 5.51 cny/kzt 62.61
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Zhambyl region

    Zhambyl region to deploy 4G at all settlements by 2025

    25 May 2023, 15:01

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The 4G network will be deployed at all the settlements in Zhambyl region by 2025,» Governor Nurzhan Nurzhigitov announced at a briefing.

    The governor said the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry of Kazakhstan and the akimat approved the roadmap for 2023-2027. The roadmap sets the task to update mobile internet up to 4G in 165 settlements, to install electrical grids and antenna mast structures in 28 rural settlements, to provide 155 settlements (state agencies) with optical fiber communications, and republican and regional highways with digital infrastructure.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Zhambyl region Internet Digital Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President Tokayev, Huawei Technologies Chairman Liang Hua hold meeting
    Popular
    1 Tokayev lands in Moscow for SEEC meeting
    2 TITR and ‘North-South’ can drastically change level of interaction and cooperation across vast Eurasia – Kazakh President
    3 One in a million: Dimash Kudaibergen turns 29
    4 Tokayev hails China’s Belt and Road as remarkable initiative on building continental strategic connectivity
    5 Kazakh Head of State arrives in Zaraydye concert hall to join EEF plenary session