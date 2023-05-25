Zhambyl region to deploy 4G at all settlements by 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The 4G network will be deployed at all the settlements in Zhambyl region by 2025,» Governor Nurzhan Nurzhigitov announced at a briefing.

The governor said the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry of Kazakhstan and the akimat approved the roadmap for 2023-2027. The roadmap sets the task to update mobile internet up to 4G in 165 settlements, to install electrical grids and antenna mast structures in 28 rural settlements, to provide 155 settlements (state agencies) with optical fiber communications, and republican and regional highways with digital infrastructure.



