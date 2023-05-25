Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhambyl region to commission 2,500 apartments by yearend

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 May 2023, 14:20
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «2,564 apartments will be commissioned by the yearend in Zhambyl region,» Governor Nurzhan Nurzhigitov told a briefing.

Since the beginning of the year some 155,100 square meters of housing were commissioned in the region, 698,900 more will be put in service by the yearend. 74 apartment complexes with 3,929 apartments worth 13.2 billion tenge are being constructed. Of which 45 with 2,564 apartments will be put into operation this year.

The governor noted the Aulieata zhastary program grew in popularity as it helps young families deal with housing problems. 40 young families were provided with housing last year. This year will channel 2 billion tenge to provide 140 families with housing.

He also said this year will see realization of 77 infrastructure projects worth 1 billion tenge. 869 land plots will be granted, 797 apartments will be bought for large families and socially vulnerable groups.

Akimat    Zhambyl region    Construction   
