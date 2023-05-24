Go to the main site
    Zhambyl region to build some 700,000 sq m of housing

    24 May 2023, 14:42

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM More that 2,500 families will get new apartments this year in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

    This year plans to build 74 new apartment buildings with 3,929 apartments worth 13.2 billion tenge.

    45 residential units for 2,564 apartments will be commissioned by the year-end. 797 apartments worth 7.7 billion tenge will be bought for socially vulnerable groups and large families.

    This year alsoctargets to put into service 698,700 square meters of housing that is 0.7% more as compared to 2022.

    44 multiunit dwellings will be repaired in the region at large.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Zhambyl region Construction
