Zhambyl region to build 20 healthcare facilities

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 May 2023, 07:41
TARAZ. KAZINFORM Rural healthcare facilities are being repaired as part of the rural healthcare modernization program to provide settlements with health infrastructure and quality medical services, Kazinform reports.

The region plans to channel 13.5 billion tenge in healthcare to build and renovate 20 healthcare facilities. 1.7 billion tenge will be spent for the construction of 10 new facilities, and 1.5 billion for the thorough overhaul of another 10. 3 central district hospitals will be built in Baizak, Kordai and Zhualy districts. Besides, 3.8 billion will be allocated for equipping with the necessary equipment. 1,236 health workers will get training this year, and 10 doctors will study abroad.

Kazakhstan is set to allot over 200 billion tenge for the rural healthcare modernization program. 81 medical facilities will be constructed in the region under this project. As of today, there are 396 medical care units in the region, including 30 hospitals, with 4,427 health workers working there.


