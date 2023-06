Zhambyl region to brace for sweltering heat

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region is forecast to brace for high wind and scorching heat today, June 9, Kazinform reports.

Air temperature will soar as high as 42 degrees Celsius over the next few days. High wind gusting 23 m/s will sweep through the region, the emergency situations department said in a statement.

It urges all to observe safety rules to avoid heat strokes and heat exhaustion.