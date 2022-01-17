Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Zhambyl region

Zhambyl region stiffens COVID-19 quarantine

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 January 2022, 22:20
Zhambyl region stiffens COVID-19 quarantine

TARAZ. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Zhambyl region signed a new decree on toughening restrictions and quarantine measures in the region, Kazinform reports.

It bans any mass events outdoors and well indoors, except for commemorative meetings at Ashyq facilities with no more than 30 people attending.

Besides, it suspends operations of concert halls, theatres, circuses, philharmonic halls, mass prayers at mosques, churches, cathedrals, etc.

It forbids holding conferences, seminars, exhibitions, forums.

The decree also allows 30% occupancy in cinema halls.


Zhambyl region    Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA