Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhambyl region: Road construction projects to create over five thousand jobs

Alzhanova Raushan
22 July 2020, 23:03
TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Road construction projects are expected to create over five thousand jobs in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The implementation of road projects in the region will create more than five thousand new jobs. According to the press service of the regional administration, this year KZT30.2 billion have been allocated for the implementation of 1,145 road projects. 23 projects worth KZT8.3 billion will be implemented within the framework of «Nurly Zhol» program, 84 projects worth KZT2.4 billion under «Auyl - el besigi» program and 843 projects worth KZT15.2 billion within the framework of «Employment Roadmap» program. In total, it is planned to reconstruct and repair 1,346.2 km of highways, 180.5 km of which are of regional significance, 139.3 km are of district significance and 1,026.3 km are streets of settlements.

Three large projects have been launched in the region at the expense of the republican budget. These are the Taraz - Sarykemer - Tuymekent - Aksholak and Taraz - Zhetibay - Tegistik - Oyik highways, as well as the construction of «The southern bypass of the Taraz city» road with a length of 16.1 km.

