Zhambyl region resident discharged from hospital after recovery

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 April 2020, 19:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 29-year-old resident of Zhambyl region has recovered from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronarivus2020.kz.

The man tested positive for Covid-19 on March 24 after returning from Kyrgyzstan. He spent two weeks at the infectious hospital in isolation.

Before being discharged from the hospital, the patient went through two tests. Results of both tests returned negative.

He is expected to spend the next two weeks at home in self-isolation.

The number of people who recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan has reached 60.


