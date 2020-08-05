Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhambyl region: Over 80% of coronavirus-infected patients discharged from hospitals

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
5 August 2020, 16:39
TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Over 80% of coronavirus-infected patients have been discharged from hospitals of Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Zhambyl region’s administration office, the number of people recovered from COVID-19 has increased. According to official data, as of August 5, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the region has reached 3,724 including 3,019 patients who have been discharged from hospitals (81% of the total number of cases). About 70 patients are discharged from the regional medical facilities per a day.

«Over the past week, the number of patients in infectious diseases and provisional hospitals has decreased by 15.4%, in intensive care units - by 24%,» said Khamit Murzakasymov, deputy head of the Health Department.

It is noted that patients in infectious diseases and provisional hospitals are provided with all necessary pharmaceuticals. The regional hospitals are provided with 476 oxygen concentrators and 167 lung ventilators.

