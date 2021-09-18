Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zhambyl region moves to low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 September 2021, 09:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk 'red zone', as of today, September 18, 2021, the Interdepartmental Commission’s Telegram Channel reads.

The city of Shymkent, Easts Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan are in the COVID-19 'yellow zone'.

Zhambyl and Turkestan regions are in the 'green zone'.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 2,901 more coronavirus cases.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
