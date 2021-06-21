Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Zhambyl region governor tells about vaccine production plant construction progress

    21 June 2021, 14:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev told an online briefing about the progress of construction of a vaccine production plant and its launch terms, Kazinform reports.

    «All the building and finishing works have already completed. All the ancillary facilities have been built. 99% of equipment was delivered as of now. Installation works will come to an end soon. As soon as technology and equipment validation processes are over the Healthcare, Science and Education Ministries will introduce certification, GMP requirements. It will take a month and a half. It is essential then to obtain its certificate and license. The plant is expected to produce and bottle the homegrown vaccine in September,» he added.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Zhambyl region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    UAE’s Masdar to build wind farms in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan