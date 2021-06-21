Zhambyl region governor tells about vaccine production plant construction progress

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev told an online briefing about the progress of construction of a vaccine production plant and its launch terms, Kazinform reports.

«All the building and finishing works have already completed. All the ancillary facilities have been built. 99% of equipment was delivered as of now. Installation works will come to an end soon. As soon as technology and equipment validation processes are over the Healthcare, Science and Education Ministries will introduce certification, GMP requirements. It will take a month and a half. It is essential then to obtain its certificate and license. The plant is expected to produce and bottle the homegrown vaccine in September,» he added.



