Zhambyl Economic and Investment Forum-2023 participants visit historical sites in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Prospects and opportunities of development of Zhambyl region’s tourism sector were discussed at the Zhambyl Economic and Investment Forum-2023, Kazinform reports.

A delegation of the ZHEIF 2023 has visited an exhibition of local artisans, where national costumes, bags, knitted toys, musical instruments, horse harness etc. were showcases. Foreign guests highly appreciated the work of Zhambyl artisans, emphasizing that this sector has a huge potential in the region.

Taraz is the first Kazakh city included in the World List of Craft Cities. The administration of Taraz applied for inclusion in the World List of Craft Cities in 2022. Later in July, 12 international experts visited the city and highly appreciated the opportunities for the development of handicrafts, as well as the region’s tourism potential. In October 2022, the city hosted the International Exhibition «Taraz - the City of Artisans», during which the expert commission announced the decision to include this ancient city into in the World List of Crafts Cities, and memorandums of cooperation were signed.

78 artisans are working in Taraz today, one third of which are involved in manufacture of felt products.

The guests participated in an excursion around the city’s historical sites. One of them is Akyrtas Palace inscribed on the UN World Heritage List.

The medieval complex consists of more than 70 rooms and a gallery with 15 columns. It is built from large stone blocks. Archeologists discovered a caravanserai complex and monumental buildings near Akyrtas.

«I am confident that the forum will let attract investors to the region’s tourism sector. Promising investors may get familiarized with the economic potential of the region and ambitious projects of local entrepreneurs,» Chairman of the Industry and Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sport Dastan Ryspekov says.