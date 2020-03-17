Go to the main site
    Zhambyl athletes secure two Olympic licenses

    17 March 2020, 08:13

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – The Dulati TarSU students have secured two licenses for 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    It should be noted that Kazakhstani athletes will continue to prepare for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Urken Bisakayev announced at a recent briefing that the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held as planned.

    In the semifinals of the international qualifying tournament in Amman, Zhambyl athlete Abilkhan Amankul, who competes in the weight category up to 75 kilograms, defeated Chinese athlete Tanglatikhan Tukhet Erbieke. Abilkhan Amankul is the silver medalist of the World Cup, the bronze medalist of the Asian Championship and a two-time champion of Kazakhstan.

    The first license was earned by the Dulati TarSU student Meirambek Ainagulov, a famous Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Zhambyl region Boxing
