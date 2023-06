Zhakypova relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Education

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fatima Zhakypova has been relieved of the post of the Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

