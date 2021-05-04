Go to the main site
    Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov int'l memorial tournament to take place in Nur-Sultan

    4 May 2021, 08:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is to play host to an international tournament in memory of Olympic and world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov from May 7 to 9, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    The tournament is set to be held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace in Nur-Sultan. 26 Georgian wrestlers, 11 Tajik wrestlers, 21 Kyrgyz wrestlers, 7 Russian wrestlers, and 15 Uzbek wrestlers are to take part in it.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

