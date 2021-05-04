Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov int'l memorial tournament to take place in Nur-Sultan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 May 2021, 08:18
Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov int'l memorial tournament to take place in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is to play host to an international tournament in memory of Olympic and world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov from May 7 to 9, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

The tournament is set to be held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace in Nur-Sultan. 26 Georgian wrestlers, 11 Tajik wrestlers, 21 Kyrgyz wrestlers, 7 Russian wrestlers, and 15 Uzbek wrestlers are to take part in it.


Sport   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek