Zhakip Assanov named Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Senate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zhakip Assanov has been elected Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Zhakip Assanov was born in Kyzylorda on August 17, 1963. He is a graduate of the Kirov State University majoring in Law.

From 1986 to 1993, Zhakip Assanov worked at the Prosecutor's Office of Kyzylorda region.

In 1996, he became the First Deputy Head of the Tax Police Department of South Kazakhstan region.

From February 2001 to February 2002, he worked as the First Deputy Prosecutor of Almaty city. He also was a prosecutor of Pavlodar region.

In June 2003, Zhakip Assanov was appointed Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2005 to 2006, he worked as Deputy CEO of Atameken National Union of Entrepreneurs and Employers of Kazakhstan, Board Chairman of Directors of Kazakhstan Utilities Systems JSC, as well as President and Member of the Board of Directors at Ordabasy Corporation JSC.

From 2007 to 2012, he was a member of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament as per the Nur Otan Party list and was a member of the Majilis's Committee on Legislation and Judicial and Legal Reform.

On September 6, 2012, by the Order of the Head of State, he was appointed Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On April 25, 2016, by the Decree of the Head of State, he was appointed the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As per a decree of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament No273-VISP dated December 11, 2017, he was elected Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan upon the recommendation of the President of Kazakhstan.

