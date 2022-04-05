Zhaina Slambek to head Khabar TV Channel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Zhaina Slambek is appointed as the head of the Khabar TV Channel, Kazinform reports.

Prior to the appointment she worked as the head and host of the Apta analytical program at Qazaqstan TV Channel.

Born in 1974 in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University. She started her career at the Khabar Agency.

Between 1996 and 2014 worked as a journalist, executive producer, director of the information and analytical programs directorate. Since February 2014 up to 2019 served at the Astana TV Channel. She authored and hosted Bizdin uakyt information and analytical program.

Slambek is the laureate of the Prize of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan, holder of the Kurmet Order and Tumar National Television Award.



