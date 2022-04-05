Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Zhaina Slambek to head Khabar TV Channel

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 April 2022, 12:52
Zhaina Slambek to head Khabar TV Channel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Zhaina Slambek is appointed as the head of the Khabar TV Channel, Kazinform reports.

Prior to the appointment she worked as the head and host of the Apta analytical program at Qazaqstan TV Channel.

Born in 1974 in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University. She started her career at the Khabar Agency.

Between 1996 and 2014 worked as a journalist, executive producer, director of the information and analytical programs directorate. Since February 2014 up to 2019 served at the Astana TV Channel. She authored and hosted Bizdin uakyt information and analytical program.

photo

Slambek is the laureate of the Prize of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan, holder of the Kurmet Order and Tumar National Television Award.

photo


Mass media   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events