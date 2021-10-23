Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Zarina Diyas reaches semis of tennis tournament in US

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 October 2021, 12:26
Zarina Diyas reaches semis of tennis tournament in US

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Second seeded Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas reached the semifinal of the USA ITF 26A Women’s Singles with the prize fund of $80,000, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the quarterfinal match lasted for 1 hour and 16 minutes Diyas defeated American Victoria Duval 6-1, 6-4.

The Kazakhstani is to take on American Beatriz Haddad Maia ranked 94th in the world in the semifinal of the USA ITF 26A.

Notably, Kazakhstan’s Alexander Nedovyesov paired with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov lost to Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin of France 6-7, 2-6 in the semifinal of the Men’s Doubles event at the ATP 250 European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.


