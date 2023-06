NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has reached the final of the qualification round of the WTA 250 Chicago Women's Open, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Diyas defeated Eden Silva of Britain 6-0,6-1 in the semi-final of the qualification round of the WTA 250 Chicago Women's Open.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Han Na-lae of South Korea to play in the main tournament.