Zarina Diyas lost at BNP Paribas Open Round of 64

INDIAN WELLS. KAZINFORM Kazakh Zarina Diyas lost to World No.5 Barbora Krejčíková of Czech Republic in the Round of 64 at the BNP Paribas Open, the ATP Masters 1000 hard-court event played in Indian Wells, California, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

The match ended 6:4, 3:6, 6:1.