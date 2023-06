INDIAN WELLS. KAZINFORM Kazakh Zarina Diyas lost to World No.5 Barbora Krejčíková of Czech Republic in the Round of 64 at the BNP Paribas Open, the ATP Masters 1000 hard-court event played in Indian Wells, California, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

The match ended 6:4, 3:6, 6:1.