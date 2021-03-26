Go to the main site
    Zarina Diyas fails to reach Miami Open 3rd round

    26 March 2021, 08:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas, ranked 89th by the WTA, lost to the world’s No.12 tennis player Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 6:2, 6:1 at Miami Open, Kazinform reports.

    During the 1 hour and 14 minutes match 27-year-old Diyas hit two aces, made four double faults, and saved no break points, while her 24-year-old opponent Bencic fired three aces, made three double faults, and saved five break points. The score of the two’s head-to-head encounters stands at 1:1.

    Notably, in the first round Diyas outplayed famed American tennis player Venus Williams in two straight sets 6:2, 7:6. The latter held the title of the No.1 tennis player in singles and doubles, is the five-time winner of Wimbledon, two-time US Open winner, and WTA finals winner. She is also four-time Olympic champ.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Tennis
