Zakirzhan Kuziyev voted to become Majilis deputy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zakirzhan Kuziyev has been elected the Majilis deputy by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Central Election Commission, the election of the Majilis deputy of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan by members of the People’s Assembly took place this Thursday.

425 members of the People’s Assembly cast their votes in the election of the new Majilis deputy. Of 425, 259 members of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan (60.94%) voted for Zakirzhan Kuziyev. Runner-up Vitaliy Tvarionas earned 128 votes (30.12%).

Born in 1969, Zakirzhan Kuziyev served as the Chairman of Universal LLP prior to being elected to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.