Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Zakirzhan Kuziyev voted to become Majilis deputy

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 April 2022, 17:25
Zakirzhan Kuziyev voted to become Majilis deputy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zakirzhan Kuziyev has been elected the Majilis deputy by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Central Election Commission, the election of the Majilis deputy of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan by members of the People’s Assembly took place this Thursday.

425 members of the People’s Assembly cast their votes in the election of the new Majilis deputy. Of 425, 259 members of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan (60.94%) voted for Zakirzhan Kuziyev. Runner-up Vitaliy Tvarionas earned 128 votes (30.12%).

Born in 1969, Zakirzhan Kuziyev served as the Chairman of Universal LLP prior to being elected to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.


Parliament   People's Assembly of Kazakhstan   Elections   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events