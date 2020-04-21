Zakat can be paid to those affected by COVID-19: Grand Mufti of Dubai

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The Grand Mufti of Dubai has declared that Zakat can be paid towards purchasing meals or providing food parcels to disadvantaged communities through the newly-launched ’10 million meals’ campaign.

Dr Ahmed Al Haddad, Grand Mufti of Dubai and director of the fatwa department at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, said, «Zakat can be paid to those affected by the current conditions in the form of food or meals as it fulfills one of the Sharia principles to help the needy,» WAM reports.

He urged people across the UAE to support the ’10 million meals’ campaign that will reach families and laborers affected by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. «Vulnerable communities are in critical need for food to maintain their health during their stay at home in this unprecedented crisis,» said Al Haddad.

He noted that providing food as a form of Zakat during the holy month of Ramadan is particularly important this year as it ensures food security for those in need and provides meals that they need most at these difficult times.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the ’10 million meals’ campaign, the nation’s biggest food distribution drive, on Sunday to provide food support for those affected by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. The campaign will be led by his wife Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.

Al Haddad urged donors to support the ’10 million meals’ campaign as it provides an ensured delivery of food to the homes of beneficiaries, creating an element of confidence. «As part of this campaign, meals will reach only those in dire need for food after losing their income during these exceptional circumstances.»

He added that supporting the Ramadan campaign counts as providing food for those fasting, as it gives the same deeds or rewards of the person fasting. «Providing meals this year fulfills the Zakat, feeds those fasting and helps the needy,» Al Haddad said.

Therefore, he added, every person whose finances permit must help the needy or those affected by the global crisis this year.

He praised the launch of the campaign that reflects the great sense of responsibility to support those in need. With human solidarity, cohesion and initiative to do good, Al Haddad prays the country overcomes the crisis as soon as possible.

He urged people across the UAE to dedicate the holy month of Ramadan to praying and practicing good deeds and compassion.

The ’10 million meals’ campaign brings together entities, companies, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, as well as the general public to make financial or in-kind donations. Companies and individuals can purchase a number of meals online or donate packaged and canned food supplies or provide logistical services to facilitate food distribution to disadvantaged families and individuals from different nationalities living across the UAE.

The UAE Food Bank, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, and UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) will carry out the ’10 million meals’ campaign in collaboration with ministries, federal and local entities and humanitarian and charitable organizations in the UAE.

Interested donors can purchase a preferred number of meals online at www.10millionmeals.ae to be distributed to disadvantaged individuals and families.