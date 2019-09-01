Yuriy Natarov – overall winner of Tour of Almaty 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh rider of Astana Pro Team Yuriy Natarov celebrates beautiful overall victory at the Tour of Almaty 2019, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Pro Team’s official website.

After his attack at 2 km to the finish line at the final climb, Natarov finished third at the second stage. Thanks to results of two days, Natarov wins general classification of the race. The victory at the queen’s stage goes to Italian rider Danilo Celano.