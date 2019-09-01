Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Yuriy Natarov – overall winner of Tour of Almaty 2019

1 September 2019
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh rider of Astana Pro Team Yuriy Natarov celebrates beautiful overall victory at the Tour of Almaty 2019, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Pro Team’s official website.

After his attack at 2 km to the finish line at the final climb, Natarov finished third at the second stage. Thanks to results of two days, Natarov wins general classification of the race. The victory at the queen’s stage goes to Italian rider Danilo Celano.

«This is my first professional victory and I’m very happy to achieve it at my home race, my home roads. I know this roads good, I have been training here from my childhood. Unfortunately, I had some spasm at 300 meters to go and wasn’t able to win a stage, but anyway I’m super happy with this overall victory. I want to thank all our fans for being today with us, and our General Partner Samruk-Kazyna for support,» commented Yuriy Natarov after the finish.


