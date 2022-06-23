Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Yuriy Natarov becomes new Kazakhstan national ITT champion

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 June 2022, 11:59
Yuriy Natarov becomes new Kazakhstan national ITT champion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yuriy Natarov won the individual time trial of the Kazakhstan National Championships, which started today in Burabay in the north of Kazakhstan. Astana Qazaqstan Team rider covered a 30-km-long distance in 37 minutes and 46 seconds. Igor Chzhan finished second (+0.51), while Anton Kuzmin completed the podium with third place (+1.20), Kazinform cites the club’s press service.

«I’ve just arrived in Kazakhstan last night after a set of races in France and therefore I was not sure about my legs, so, just tried to do my best in today’s race. And I’m happy that I was able to show good time, enough to bring me the title of the National champion. It’s always a great pleasure to perform at homeland, and of course I will be proud to show the National champion’s jersey at the WorldTour level», said Yuriy Natarov, who won the Elite Kazakhstan Championships for the first time.

Meanwhile, in Under 23 category the riders of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team took the whole podium of the individual time trial race: Daniil Pronskiy became the new U23 Kazakhstan Champion, Andrey Remkhe took the silver medal, while Nicolas Vinokurov completed the podium with bronze medal.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand