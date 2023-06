Yuliya Putintseva strolls into Astana Open WTA 250 semis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yuliya Putintseva of Kazakhstan eased into the Astana Open WTA 250 semifinals, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s official website reads.

In the quarterfinals Yuliya Putintseva defeated Russia’s Anastasia Gasanova. The match lasted for 2 hours 29 minute to end with a score 6:3, 4:6, 6:0.

Putintseva’s next opponent will be the winner of Rebecca Peterson vs Anastasia Potapova match.