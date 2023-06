NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Yuliya Putintseva defeated Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in two sets in the women’s singles semifinals at the now-running Astana Open WTA 250 final, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

The match lasted for 1 hour 43 minutes to end 6:2, 6:4.

Next Putintseva will face Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck.