Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Yulia Tymoshenko praises Kazakhstan’s efforts in fight against coronavirus

    17 April 2020, 13:45

    KYIV. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev held talks with leader of Fatherland Political Party YuliaTymoshenko in Kyiv, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine.

    During the talks, the sides discussed the state and prospects of development of Kazakhstan-Ukraine cooperation. Kaletayev and Tymoshenko reiterated their interest in stepping up economic and cultural cooperation between the two nations.

    The sides also agreed it is crucial to restore close cooperation in various sectors of economy and develop international transport corridors.

    Yulia Tymoshenko highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts to fight the coronavirus infection and support SMEs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This, according to her, became possible thanks to wise policy of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, who created a solid foundation of Kazakhstan’s economy.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Ukraine
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region