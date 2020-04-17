Yulia Tymoshenko praises Kazakhstan’s efforts in fight against coronavirus

KYIV. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev held talks with leader of Fatherland Political Party YuliaTymoshenko in Kyiv, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine.

During the talks, the sides discussed the state and prospects of development of Kazakhstan-Ukraine cooperation. Kaletayev and Tymoshenko reiterated their interest in stepping up economic and cultural cooperation between the two nations.

The sides also agreed it is crucial to restore close cooperation in various sectors of economy and develop international transport corridors.

Yulia Tymoshenko highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts to fight the coronavirus infection and support SMEs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This, according to her, became possible thanks to wise policy of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, who created a solid foundation of Kazakhstan’s economy.



