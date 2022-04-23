Yulia Putintseva reaches Istanbul Open semifinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva reached the semifinal of the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul in Turkey, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The world’s 51st tennis player Yulia Putintseva defeated Ajla Tomljanović of Australia ranked 41st in the world 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the Istanbul Open.

In 2 hours, the Kazakhstani hit five aces, made two double faults, and saved five break points.

The Kakzahstani is to take on Russian Anastasia Potapova in the semifinal.

Earlier Putintseva eliminatedd Swede Rebecca Peterson in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.



