Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Yulia Putintseva reaches Istanbul Open semifinal

    23 April 2022, 11:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva reached the semifinal of the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul in Turkey, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The world’s 51st tennis player Yulia Putintseva defeated Ajla Tomljanović of Australia ranked 41st in the world 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinal of the Istanbul Open.

    In 2 hours, the Kazakhstani hit five aces, made two double faults, and saved five break points.

    The Kakzahstani is to take on Russian Anastasia Potapova in the semifinal.

    Earlier Putintseva eliminatedd Swede Rebecca Peterson in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana