Yulia Putintseva reaches Hungarian Ladies Open quarterfinal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva has advanced to the quarterfinal of the WTA Tour event in Hungary – the Hungarian Ladies Open, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Yulia Putintseva beat Ana Konjuh of Croatia 6-4, 6-3. During 1 hour and 43 minutes the Kazakhstani made one double fault and saved three break points of 9. She is to take on Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova in the next round.

Another Kazakhstani Anna Danilina together with Belarusian Lidiya Moroz failed to reach the second round of the Hungarian Ladies Open doubles after being defeated by Serbian Ivana Jorović and Olga Danilović.



