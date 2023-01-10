Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Yulia Putintseva reaches 2nd round of WTA 250 tournament in Australia

10 January 2023, 18:13
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva has advanced to the second round of the WTA 250 tournament played in Hobart, Australia, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva upset American Claire Liu 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the WTA 250 Hobart International.

During the match, the Kazakhstani hit three aces and saved three break points out of eight.

Putintseva is to take on Nuria Párrizas Díaz of Spain in the next round of the tournament.

Photo: ktf.kz

