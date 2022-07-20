Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Yulia Putintseva off to a good start at WTA-250 Palermo

    20 July 2022 07:57

    PALERMO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has started her Palermo Ladies Open in Italy with a confident victory, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the first-round match, Putintseva beat Australian Jaimee Fourlis (world No147) with a score of 6:3, 6:1.

    The match lasted for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Putintseva, who stands 39th in the WTA singles rankings, hit one ace, avoided double faults, and converted six break points.

    Yulia's next opponent will be the winner of the Lauren Davis (USA) - Diane Parry (France) match.


    Photo: ktf.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association