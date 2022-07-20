Qazaq TV
Yulia Putintseva off to a good start at WTA-250 Palermo
PALERMO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva has started her Palermo Ladies Open in Italy with a confident victory, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the first-round match, Putintseva beat Australian Jaimee Fourlis (world No147) with a score of 6:3, 6:1.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Putintseva, who stands 39th in the WTA singles rankings, hit one ace, avoided double faults, and converted six break points.

Yulia's next opponent will be the winner of the Lauren Davis (USA) - Diane Parry (France) match.





Photo: ktf.kz


