Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan victorious at 2023 Australian Open
17 January 2023, 21:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva began the 2023 Australian Open with a win, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan won over Sorana Cîrstea of Romania, the world’s no 42, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the match of Round 1/64 of the Australian Open.
During the match, the Kazakhstani hit three aces, as well as won eight points and three games in a row.
Putintseva is to meet Czech Karolína Plíšková in the next round of the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne.
Photo: ktf.kz
