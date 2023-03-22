Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

22 March 2023, 10:16
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva failed in the first round of the WTA 1000 singles tennis event in Miami, US, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan's Putinsteva, ranked 43rd in the world, was defeated by Canada's Rebecca Marino 6-7, 2-6 in the first-round match at the 2023 Miami Open.

During one hour and 21 minutes, the Kazakhstani hit no ace, made two double faults, as well as won five points and one game in a row.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
