Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan advances to WTA 250 event semis in Hungary
15 July 2022 19:57

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan advances to WTA 250 event semis in Hungary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva won the third-round match at the WTA 250 event in Budapest, Hungary Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan defeated Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine ranked 97th in the world 6-0, 2-0 in the quarterfinal of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The match lasted for 36 minutes.

During the match, the Kazakhstani fired no ace, made no double fault, and won five points, and eight games in a row.


Photo: sports.kz

Related news
Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev advances to main draw of tennis tournament in Czech Republic
Hungary breaks 128-year nighttime temperature record
Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive