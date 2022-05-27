Yulia Putintseva lost in second-round match at French Open 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva lost in the second-round match at the now-running French Open, also known as Roland Garros 2022, Sports.kz reads.

Italy’s Camila Giorgi defeated Putintseva to move into the next round of Roland Garros women’s singles. The match lasted for 1 hour and 33 minutes to end with a score of 3:6, 5:7.

As of now, Putintseva ranks 37th in the WTA Women’s Rankings.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev in a duo with Fabrice Martin of France lost to India’s Rohan Bopanna and Matwé Middelkoop of the Netherlands in the second round at the Roland Garros 2022 men’s doubles.



