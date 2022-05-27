Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Yulia Putintseva lost in second-round match at French Open 2022

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 May 2022, 09:55
Yulia Putintseva lost in second-round match at French Open 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva lost in the second-round match at the now-running French Open, also known as Roland Garros 2022, Sports.kz reads.

Italy’s Camila Giorgi defeated Putintseva to move into the next round of Roland Garros women’s singles. The match lasted for 1 hour and 33 minutes to end with a score of 3:6, 5:7.

As of now, Putintseva ranks 37th in the WTA Women’s Rankings.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev in a duo with Fabrice Martin of France lost to India’s Rohan Bopanna and Matwé Middelkoop of the Netherlands in the second round at the Roland Garros 2022 men’s doubles.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year