    Yulia Putintseva loses to Anna Blinkova in quarterfinal of Hobart International 2023

    12 January 2023, 20:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan failed in the quarterfinal of the Hobart International 2023 tournament, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, ranked 21st in the world, lost to Russia’s Anna Blinkova, the world’s 72nd seed, 3-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinal match at the WTA 250 tournament in Hobart, Australia.

    During the match that lasted for one hour and 45 minutes the Kazakhstani fired two aces, made one double fault, and saved two break points of 11.


